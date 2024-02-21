Public urged to have their say in the proposed Climate Action Plan for Donegal

Donegal County Council has adopted a Climate Action Plan which will inform development policy from now until 2029.

The plan sets out climate action measures, aimed at facilitating the national objective of achieving a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

The council has also agreed to send the amended draft County Development Plan back to public consultation after some amendments were made over two special meetings.

There is still a gap between what the Office of the Planning Regulator is seeking and what members want in the plan.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley is urging people in the county to engage with the public consultation when it starts on March 8th.

He says this is Donegal’s plans, not the OPR’s plan: