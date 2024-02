The number of commencement notices received by Donegal County Council has increased 127%.

In the first month of the year, commencement notices for 41 homes were issued, up from 18 units during the same period in 2023.

Over 3,300 housing commencement notices were received by authorities across the country in January.

The Department of Housing says that’s an increase of 59% on the same month last year.

It’s a 6% increase on December’s figure, and is the highest number since records began in 2015.