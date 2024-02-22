Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council seeking to accelerate turnkey developments to reduce housing waiting list

A senior engineer with Donegal County Council says they want to increase and accelerate the number of turnkey developments available to the council in a bid to reduce the social housing waiting list.

Donal Walker was speaking at County House in Lifford as the council signed a €6.2 million contract with Meadowfield Development in Convoy for the delivery of 24 social housing units.

The Convoy development will include two four bedroom units, six three bedroom units and 16 two bedroom units.

The project will be delivered in two phases with the first phase due to be completed by the end of this year and the second phase by September/October 2025.

Donal Walker says following the launch of a new call to developers recently, he’s hopeful that more similar schemes will follow shortly:

