Council told it needs homeless plans backed by proper Government support

Donegal County Council has been told that they can have all the plans in the world to tackle homelessness, but until those plans are backed up with proper government support, they will not succeed.

After a presentation to members by Linda McCann, the council’s new Homelessness Prevention Coordinator, Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the North West Regional homeless Plan is a very positive one, and council officials have good intentions, but the without more resources, they cannot succeed.

He says the bottom line is unless the council has accommodation in which to place people, the plans are doomed to fail: