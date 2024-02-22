Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Council told it needs homeless plans backed by proper Government support

Donegal County Council has been told that they can have all the plans in the world to tackle homelessness, but until those plans are backed up with proper government support, they will not succeed.

After a presentation to members by Linda McCann, the council’s new Homelessness Prevention Coordinator, Cllr Gerry McMonagle said the North West Regional homeless Plan is a very positive one, and council officials have good intentions, but the without more resources, they cannot succeed.

He says the bottom line is unless the council has accommodation in which to place people, the plans are doomed to fail:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

john caldwell
News, Audio, Top Stories

One year on from attempted murder of Omagh detective

22 February 2024
PeopleFirstCookery1902246
News, Top Stories

DCSDC offering fast track cooking course

22 February 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told it needs homeless plans backed by proper Government support

22 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council seeking to accelerate turnkey developments to reduce housing waiting list

22 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

john caldwell
News, Audio, Top Stories

One year on from attempted murder of Omagh detective

22 February 2024
PeopleFirstCookery1902246
News, Top Stories

DCSDC offering fast track cooking course

22 February 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told it needs homeless plans backed by proper Government support

22 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council seeking to accelerate turnkey developments to reduce housing waiting list

22 February 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday Thursday 21st

21 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Over 50 adults and 13 children availed of homeless supports this month in Donegal

21 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube