Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCSDC offering fast track cooking course

Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering a fast track cooking course to prepare for jobs within the hospitality sector.

The Cookery Academy is split between theory and a practical placement.

The Cookery Academy begins on Monday February 26th and is being delivered by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership and People 1st.

The Academy is delivered over two weeks of theory and two weeks of practical through a placement with a local hospitality business.

Participants will receive an industry recognised certification in Food Safety, Health and Safety and Allergen Awareness and a guaranteed job interview.

Nicky Gilleece, Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership Manager, says the course has a proven record of setting candidates on the path to full time employment with over 90% of people who have gaining full time employment.

Top Stories

PeopleFirstCookery1902246
News, Top Stories

DCSDC offering fast track cooking course

22 February 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told it needs homeless plans backed by proper Government support

22 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council seeking to accelerate turnkey developments to reduce housing waiting list

22 February 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday Thursday 21st

21 February 2024
