DCSDC offering fast track cooking course

Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering a fast track cooking course to prepare for jobs within the hospitality sector.

The Cookery Academy is split between theory and a practical placement.

The Cookery Academy begins on Monday February 26th and is being delivered by the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership and People 1st.

The Academy is delivered over two weeks of theory and two weeks of practical through a placement with a local hospitality business.

Participants will receive an industry recognised certification in Food Safety, Health and Safety and Allergen Awareness and a guaranteed job interview.

Nicky Gilleece, Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership Manager, says the course has a proven record of setting candidates on the path to full time employment with over 90% of people who have gaining full time employment.