Derry man handed sentence after false imprisoning woman

A man has been sentenced in Derry today after refusing to let a woman leave his house and threatening her with a firearm.

Terry McCorkell from Derry, today pleaded guilty to seven offences including false imprisonment, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Detective Sergeant Cal Elliott says it was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who after eventually managing to escape to a nearby property was confronted again by Mr McCorkell brandishing a gun and pointing it at a neighbour.

The weapon was later found to be an imitation firearm.

He is to serve 18 months in custody, and 18 months on licence.

