Doherty and Tanaiste clash on housing in the Dail………….again

Tanaiste Michael Martin and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty have again clashed in the Dail over housing.

The Tanaiste accused Sinn Fein of voting against supports for young people seeking to buy their own homes, and having just three pages on housing in its alternative budget, saying the party was all sound and fury, with no plan

Deputy Doherty responded by claiming the current government has driven house prices over a cliff and continually fails to deliver on its own targets…………..

