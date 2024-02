The Donegal hurlers will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when the face off with Tyrone in Division 2b of the National Hurling League.

Both sides have taken one victory from their opening two games. Donegal lost on their last run out to table toppers Derry in Letterkenny.

Oisin Kelly this week caught up with Donegal Captain Conor Gartland who says Omagh is a tough place to get a result.