Donegal’s golf tourism offering showcased at Keep Discovering Golf event

Donegal’s golf product offering has been showcased at the annual Keep Discovering Golf promotion night in Belfast.

Last night, Fáilte Ireland highlighted Donegal’s world-class golf tourism opportunities to golf enthusiasts in Northern Ireland.

Golf tourism is worth more than €300 million annually to the Irish economy.

45 golf courses, resorts, and hotels from the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Dublin pitched directly to over hundreds of players, societies and clubs based in Northern Ireland.