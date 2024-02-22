Harps boss Murphy looking forward to first home game of the season

Finn Harps are back in action on Friday night with their first home game of the season against Cork City.

Oisin Kelly and Declan Boyle will have updates from the 7.45pm kick off in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street Ballybofey.

Cork are seen as favourites for the First Division title but will meet a Harps side that will be in confident mood after last week’s comeback win over Longford Town.

Before looking ahead to the Cork game and the addition of Luke O’Brien, Harps boss Darren Murphy says it’s been a good opening week: