Institute can prepare for an Irish Cup meeting with Linfield after Ards failed in their appeal on Oisin Devlin playing in the second half during Stute’s 1-0 win in round five over the Down club.

They felt Devlin was ineligible because his name wasn’t on Institute’s original team sheet.

The IFA Appeals Committee dismissed the appeal which means Institute will take on the Belfast side in the quarter final on Sunday 3rd March.