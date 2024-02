The Irish Government is being urged to meet with families of Omagh Bomb victims after it ruled out holding it’s own inquiry into the atrocity.

29 people were killed when the real IRA bomb detonated in the County Tyrone town in August 1998.

Yesterday terms of reference were published by the British Government for its public inquiry, resulting in fresh calls on the Irish Government to hold its own.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, says victims’ families have questions they want answered: