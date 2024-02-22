Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Launch of Donegal’s Local Enterprise Week 2024

 Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample over 20 events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in Donegal. The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from the 4th to 8th March this year.

Pictured are stakeholders and partners at the launch of the Local Enterprise Week 2024 brochure. Local Enterprise Week takes place from Monday, 4th – Friday, 8th March. This year’s theme is ‘Be Brave.’ Register for events at www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal

The week begins with ‘Taking Your Business to the Next Level’, a motivational morning session hosted by business broadcaster Richard Curran, reflecting the theme of this year’s Local Enterprise Week, ‘Be Brave.’ A panel of local businesses will join Richard for the opening event, comprised of Eleanor Hanna of Hanna Hats, Martin McGuinness of MMG Ocean and Donagh Kelly of Circet.

Pictured (L-R) at the launch of the Local Enterprise Week 2024 brochure are Jo Daly and Caitriona Sinnott of Donegal Women in Business Network.

On Tuesday, there will be a Food Coast Donegal Producer Showcase in the Silver Tassie Hotel, hosted by Darragh McCullough of RTE’s Ear to The Ground, with keynote speaker chef Kwanghi Chan and a panel discussion with Siobhán Ni Ghairbhith of St Tola Cheese, Willie Cremen of Filligans, Eugene Gallen of Bon Appetite, and Niamh Ruane of Musgraves. A ‘Stepping Up to Export’ event takes place on Wednesday in the Radisson Hotel, with keynote speaker Barry McMenamin. The week culminates with a ‘Business of Leadership’ event on Friday with award-winning sports commentator, Sean Perry, who will host a panel discussion with Donegal GAA manager Jim McGuinness, former Ireland rugby international Bernard Jackman and Cora Staunton, one of the most recognisable women in GAA. On Friday evening, the Donegal Women in Business Network will host an event to mark International Women’s Day.

Pictured (L-R) at the launch of the brochure for Local Enterprise Week 2024 are Director of Economic Development, Garry Martin, Head of Enterprise, Brenda Hegarty, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley, and Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin.

Speaking at the launch, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley said: Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic marker in the road for any business.  It’s an opportunity to take stock of where you are, see where you can grow, where you can innovate or maybe become more sustainable and see what resources are available on your doorstep. I encourage everyone to take time out of their busy schedules and attend as many events as possible throughout the week.”

Pictured (L-R) at the launch of the Local Enterprise Week 2024 brochure are Toni Forrester, Letterkenny Chamber, Head of Enterprise, Brenda Hegarty and Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley. Local Enterprise Week takes place from Monday, 4th – Friday, 8th March. See www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal

Adding to this, Head of Enterprise Donegal, Brenda Hegarty, said: “With Local Enterprise Week, our focus is to stimulate creative thought, motivate action, and encourage people to embrace bravery in their business pursuits. The ‘Be Brave’ theme is about giving our clients the platform to become excited about their business and enthused over new tips, advice, and guidance that they will gain throughout the week to help them accelerate the growth of their business. For those who maybe always had that ambition to start on their own, or a great idea, this week is about encouraging you to be brave, and take the first steps to get started and make it happen. Thanks to our many partners including Enterprise Ireland, Údarás NaGaeltachta, WestBIC, Inishowen Development Partnership, Atlantic Technological University, Donegal Tourism, Fáilte Ireland, Letterkenny Chamber, Ernact, Alpha Innovation, Inishowen Innovation, WiSAR Lab and Donegal Women In Business Network, for their help in putting together such a comprehensive programme of events.”

Pictured are the team at Local Enterprise Office Donegal launching the ‘Be Brave’ brochure for Local Enterprise Week 2024, which takes place from Monday, 4th – Friday, 8th March. Register via www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal

Partner events during Local Enterprise Week include ‘Implementing Digital and Green Solutions in Your Tourism Business: Challenging Mindsets’ on Monday, 4th March. This talk is targeted at tourism SMEs and will examine trends and themes in digital and green innovations. On Wednesday, a networking event will take place in Harvey’s Point Hotel on ‘Tourism Tomorrow, Crafting a Greener Future for Donegal’. This event is the ideal opportunity for anyone working in hospitality in Donegal to meet, network and collaborate.

There will also be an online event held on Wednesday that’s ideal for service-based SMEs or sole traders, ‘Pricing and Defining your Serviced Based Business, a Masterclass with Beth Gladstone’. On Thursday, “Navigating Disruptive Tech in Manufacturing”, will see industry leaders and innovators converge to delve into the transformative power of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing sector. On Friday, there will be an opportunity to learn the practical applications of ChatGPT in the CoLab, ATU Donegal.

Details and bookings for all the events taking place during Local Enterprise Week, from March 4th to 8th, are available at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government urged to meet Omagh Bomb families

22 February 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn questions Tanaiste on latest developments in Danielle MacLochlainn case

22 February 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Tanaiste clash on housing in the Dail………….again

22 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government urged to meet Omagh Bomb families

22 February 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn questions Tanaiste on latest developments in Danielle MacLochlainn case

22 February 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Tanaiste clash on housing in the Dail………….again

22 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 February 2024
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday families will not be prosecuted for procession

22 February 2024
Local enterprise week image 1
News

Launch of Donegal’s Local Enterprise Week 2024

22 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube