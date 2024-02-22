Launch of Donegal’s Local Enterprise Week 2024

Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample over 20 events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in Donegal. The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from the 4th to 8th March this year.

The week begins with ‘Taking Your Business to the Next Level’, a motivational morning session hosted by business broadcaster Richard Curran, reflecting the theme of this year’s Local Enterprise Week, ‘Be Brave.’ A panel of local businesses will join Richard for the opening event, comprised of Eleanor Hanna of Hanna Hats, Martin McGuinness of MMG Ocean and Donagh Kelly of Circet.

On Tuesday, there will be a Food Coast Donegal Producer Showcase in the Silver Tassie Hotel, hosted by Darragh McCullough of RTE’s Ear to The Ground, with keynote speaker chef Kwanghi Chan and a panel discussion with Siobhán Ni Ghairbhith of St Tola Cheese, Willie Cremen of Filligans, Eugene Gallen of Bon Appetite, and Niamh Ruane of Musgraves. A ‘Stepping Up to Export’ event takes place on Wednesday in the Radisson Hotel, with keynote speaker Barry McMenamin. The week culminates with a ‘Business of Leadership’ event on Friday with award-winning sports commentator, Sean Perry, who will host a panel discussion with Donegal GAA manager Jim McGuinness, former Ireland rugby international Bernard Jackman and Cora Staunton, one of the most recognisable women in GAA. On Friday evening, the Donegal Women in Business Network will host an event to mark International Women’s Day.

Speaking at the launch, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley said: “Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic marker in the road for any business. It’s an opportunity to take stock of where you are, see where you can grow, where you can innovate or maybe become more sustainable and see what resources are available on your doorstep. I encourage everyone to take time out of their busy schedules and attend as many events as possible throughout the week.”

Adding to this, Head of Enterprise Donegal, Brenda Hegarty, said: “With Local Enterprise Week, our focus is to stimulate creative thought, motivate action, and encourage people to embrace bravery in their business pursuits. The ‘Be Brave’ theme is about giving our clients the platform to become excited about their business and enthused over new tips, advice, and guidance that they will gain throughout the week to help them accelerate the growth of their business. For those who maybe always had that ambition to start on their own, or a great idea, this week is about encouraging you to be brave, and take the first steps to get started and make it happen. Thanks to our many partners including Enterprise Ireland, Údarás NaGaeltachta, WestBIC, Inishowen Development Partnership, Atlantic Technological University, Donegal Tourism, Fáilte Ireland, Letterkenny Chamber, Ernact, Alpha Innovation, Inishowen Innovation, WiSAR Lab and Donegal Women In Business Network, for their help in putting together such a comprehensive programme of events.”

Partner events during Local Enterprise Week include ‘Implementing Digital and Green Solutions in Your Tourism Business: Challenging Mindsets’ on Monday, 4th March. This talk is targeted at tourism SMEs and will examine trends and themes in digital and green innovations. On Wednesday, a networking event will take place in Harvey’s Point Hotel on ‘Tourism Tomorrow, Crafting a Greener Future for Donegal’. This event is the ideal opportunity for anyone working in hospitality in Donegal to meet, network and collaborate.

There will also be an online event held on Wednesday that’s ideal for service-based SMEs or sole traders, ‘Pricing and Defining your Serviced Based Business, a Masterclass with Beth Gladstone’. On Thursday, “Navigating Disruptive Tech in Manufacturing”, will see industry leaders and innovators converge to delve into the transformative power of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing sector. On Friday, there will be an opportunity to learn the practical applications of ChatGPT in the CoLab, ATU Donegal.

Details and bookings for all the events taking place during Local Enterprise Week, from March 4th to 8th, are available at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Donegal/