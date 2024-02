Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn has again tabled questions to the Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister regarding the fact that the man accused of the rape and murder of Irish citizen Danielle McLaughlin in Goa, India, in March, 2017, has again been granted bail.

He’s also asking about the engagements that his government have had with the Indian Government.

Deputy MacLochlainn says this case has dragged on too long………….