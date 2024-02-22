Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McLaughlin happy to be back in Ireland camp

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin is in Florence with the Republic of Ireland women for Friday’s meeting with Italy.

The Culdaff native was added to the panel for the friendlies against the Italians and Wales as they prepare for the upcoming Euro Qualifiers in April.

McLaughlin plays her club football with Peamount United who are currently in pre-season while the players at cross channel clubs finish out their club campaigns in May.

Erin says its a good opportunity for the home based players:

Amber Barrett is also back in the Irish squad having missed a number of the Nation League games. Erin says there is a good bond with the Donegal girls:

Top Stories

omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government urged to meet Omagh Bomb families

22 February 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn questions Tanaiste on latest developments in Danielle MacLochlainn case

22 February 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Tanaiste clash on housing in the Dail………….again

22 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 February 2024
