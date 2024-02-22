McLaughlin happy to be back in Ireland camp

Donegal’s Erin McLaughlin is in Florence with the Republic of Ireland women for Friday’s meeting with Italy.

The Culdaff native was added to the panel for the friendlies against the Italians and Wales as they prepare for the upcoming Euro Qualifiers in April.

McLaughlin plays her club football with Peamount United who are currently in pre-season while the players at cross channel clubs finish out their club campaigns in May.

Erin says its a good opportunity for the home based players:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/McLaughlin-Clip-1.mp3