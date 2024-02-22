Over €630,000 of suspected cannabis seized from growhouse in Donegal Town

Gardai have seized over €630,000 worth of suspected cannabis following the discovery of a growhouse in Donegal Town.

Searches were carried out at an industrial premises in the town yesterday.

The searches were conducted by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local members from Ballyshannon District yesterday during which a large scale growhouse was located with cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

The drugs seized totalling an estimated €631,500 comprised of 500 cannabis plants and 13.5kg of cultivated cannabis herb.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made at this time. Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the growhouse and seizure, to contact the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.