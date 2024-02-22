Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We chat to a listener whose mother was left behind in Monaghan by Bus Eireann after she got off for a toilet break, other listeners were also on the bus and add further context – we are also joined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who is campaigning for a Yes/Yes in March’s referenda:

The public is being asked to take part in a study to examine the links between psoriasis and arthritis, later we mark 40 years of the Twin Towns branch of Concern with Concern’s CEO in studio:

We have ‘Dear Greg’…’ with Keeley, listener Sarah gets a great response to her suggestions on improving politics and there’s reaction to opt-out organ donation becoming closer to reality:

omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government urged to meet Omagh Bomb families

22 February 2024
Danielle McLoughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn questions Tanaiste on latest developments in Danielle MacLochlainn case

22 February 2024
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Tanaiste clash on housing in the Dail………….again

22 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 February 2024
Advertisement

