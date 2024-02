A Midlands Northwest MEP says he will be voting against the proposed EU Nature Restoration Regulation, as it’s a disservice to farmers and society as a whole.

MEP Luke Ming Flanagan says the current proposal is in adequate, and that more funding needs to be provided for farmers to tackle climate change.

A vote will take place this Tuesday in Strasbourg.

MEP Flanagan says the policy as it stands will pit farmers against each other, with those in Donegal at a disadvantage: