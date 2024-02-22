Seven redundancies expected at Randox

Seven job losses are imminent at the Randox plant in Dungloe

In a statement to Highland Radio News, the company has confirmed seven positions in the manufacturing engineering department have been provisionally identified for redundancy, but affected staff may apply for positions elsewhere within the factory, for which they are still recruiting.

Randox says the redundancies are a part of what they are terming a structural review of the company, but is stressing the company remains committed to Dungloe.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig is seeking further clarity from Randox:

Statement in full –

‘Randox have reviewed the structure of the manufacturing engineering department, located at our Dungloe facility. This review was necessary to ensure efficiency of production and has resulted in 7 positions within the manufacturing engineering department provisionally identified for redundancy. A consultancy process is currently underway. The affected staff may apply for positions elsewhere within Randox, for which we are still recruiting.

Randox remain committed to our facilities in Dungloe, where key engineering manufacturing and R&D projects are undertaken. Randox Dungloe remains a core element of the Randox infrastructure’.