TII announces €29.8m for roads and greenways in Donegal

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has announced €29.8 million for roads and greenways in Donegal.

Of that, €3.8m has been set side for greenways.

€4.5m has been set aside for the continuation of the N56 Letterilly to Kilrainne works, €3.5 million for Feddyglass and Tullyrap to Ballyholey on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road and €2 million for planning works on the Ten-T projects.

Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the €3.4m which will go towards the ongoing improvement works at McGrory’s Brae.

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says the €2 million will enable the Ten-T projects move forward: