Almost €60m announced to support victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence

Funding of almost €60 million has been announced to support victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

The Justice Minister today launched a new agency which aims at doubling the refuge for victims and raising awareness in the area.

Cuan has been established to assist charities and services in providing safe and accessible accommodation, while also funding helplines and supports.

Minister Helen McEntee says this launch means violence of this nature can now be given adequate attention:

