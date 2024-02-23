Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

Donegal County Council is to embark on a publicity campaign to assess the demand for an Affordable Housing Scheme in the county.

At present, the county is not one of the 18 included in the scheme, and the purpose of the eight week consultation will be to determine the level of interest in towns and municipal districts across Donegal.

Officials made a presentation on the scheme to members this week, explaining that the council would take percentage of equity in the house which would be redeemed later. However, some members expressed concern that the redemption would be based on the current market value, not the initial amount put in.

Meanwhile, the council is to invite financial institutions, and particularly credit unions, to make a presentation.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it’s important to clarify all options………