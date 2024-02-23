Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

Donegal County Council is to embark on a publicity campaign to assess the demand for an Affordable Housing Scheme in the county.

At present, the county is not one of the 18 included in the scheme, and the purpose of the eight week consultation will be to determine the level of interest in towns and municipal districts across Donegal.

Officials made a presentation on the scheme to members this week, explaining that the council would take percentage of equity in the house which would be redeemed later. However, some members expressed concern that the redemption would be based on the current market value, not the initial amount put in.

Meanwhile, the council is to invite financial institutions, and particularly credit unions, to make a presentation.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it’s important to clarify all options………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chief Executive says Donegal County Council cannot repeat the mistakes of the past

23 February 2024
rental 1
News, Top Stories

Rents in Donegal jump over 20%

23 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube