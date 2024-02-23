Chief Executive says Donegal County Council cannot repeat the mistakes of the past

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has confirmed the authority has included very stringent conditions on the composition of blocks which can be used in the construction of social housing and other building projects.

John McLaughlin told a special council meeting this week that the government and the National Standards Authority of Ireland have promised new standards for blocks, but until those new standards are implemented, the council has adopted a more restrictive specification as an interim measure.

The council has named one quarry that meets the conditions, with suggestions that the council is excluding local quarries in Donegal. My McLaughlin says that’s not the case, as the quarry that meets the conditions is in the South of the county.

Mr McLaughlin says the council must act in the public interest, to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated…………….