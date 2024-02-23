Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Chief Executive says Donegal County Council cannot repeat the mistakes of the past

 

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has confirmed the authority has included very stringent conditions on the composition of blocks which can be used in the construction of social housing and other building projects.

John McLaughlin told a special council meeting this week that the government and the National Standards Authority of Ireland have promised new standards for blocks, but until those new standards are implemented, the council has adopted a more restrictive specification as an interim measure.

The council has named one quarry that meets the conditions, with suggestions that the council is excluding local quarries in Donegal. My McLaughlin says that’s not the case, as the quarry that meets the conditions is in the South of the county.

Mr McLaughlin says the council must act in the public interest, to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chief Executive says Donegal County Council cannot repeat the mistakes of the past

23 February 2024
rental 1
News, Top Stories

Rents in Donegal jump over 20%

23 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube