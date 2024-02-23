Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal landowners have extra day to cut hedgerows this year

Landowners have an extra day to cut their hedgerows this year.

With 2024 being a leap year, hedge-cutting season will end on Thursday, February 29th.

From the end of February until the end of August, hedge-cutting is not permitted under the Wildlife Acts.

Public works involving the disturbance of hedgerows during this period may only be carried out for reasons of public health and safety.

According to a survey commissioned under the County Heritage Plan, there are 10,408 kilometres of hedgerows in County Donegal.

Some of the common native hedgerow species in Donegal include ash, hawthorn, blackthorn, willow, rusty and gorse, whilst other non-native species of cotoneaster, fuchsia and privet were also recorded.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chief Executive says Donegal County Council cannot repeat the mistakes of the past

23 February 2024
rental 1
News, Top Stories

Rents in Donegal jump over 20%

23 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube