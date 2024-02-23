Donegal landowners have extra day to cut hedgerows this year

Landowners have an extra day to cut their hedgerows this year.

With 2024 being a leap year, hedge-cutting season will end on Thursday, February 29th.

From the end of February until the end of August, hedge-cutting is not permitted under the Wildlife Acts.

Public works involving the disturbance of hedgerows during this period may only be carried out for reasons of public health and safety.

According to a survey commissioned under the County Heritage Plan, there are 10,408 kilometres of hedgerows in County Donegal.

Some of the common native hedgerow species in Donegal include ash, hawthorn, blackthorn, willow, rusty and gorse, whilst other non-native species of cotoneaster, fuchsia and privet were also recorded.