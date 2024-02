Two Donegal schools are among 37 post-primary schools across Ireland to be awarded an LGBTQ+ Quality Mark for their commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Carndonagh Community School and Moville Community College both recently finished an 18 month programme to embed LGBTQ+ inclusion across their school’s community, policies and practices.

Over the year and a half, schools were supported in implementing evidence-based actions across a number of key areas.