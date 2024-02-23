Donegal v Armagh preview with Eamon McGee

Jim McGuinness’s Donegal head for the Athletic Grounds on Sunday to face Armagh in the Division 2 top of the table clash.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match commentary on Highland from the 3pm throw in, in association with Highland Motors Mountain Top Letterkenny.

Both sides have six points from two games with the victor this weekend taking charge at the head of the standings and edging closer to promotion back to the top flight of the league.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with former Donegal player and 2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee to look ahead to the game.