Donegal v Armagh preview with Eamon McGee

Jim McGuinness’s Donegal head for the Athletic Grounds on Sunday to face Armagh in the Division 2 top of the table clash.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match commentary on Highland from the 3pm throw in, in association with Highland Motors Mountain Top Letterkenny.

Both sides have six points from two games with the victor this weekend taking charge at the head of the standings and edging closer to promotion back to the top flight of the league.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with former Donegal player and 2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee to look ahead to the game.

Eamon says Sunday’s tie is the biggest game of the year so far for Donegal.

Top Stories

Credit Union 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brogan wants banks and Credit Unions to brief council on mortgage opportunities

23 February 2024
Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

23 February 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court in relation to four burglaries in Derry

23 February 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

23 February 2024
