Higgins well aware of how difficult a trip to Sligo can be

Derry City will be looking to build on last weekend’s opening night win over Drogheda when they head to the Showgrounds this Saturday evening to take on Sligo Rovers (KO 7.45)

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side found the Bit o’ Red a tough nut to crack in 2023 and were on the wrong end of 1-0 defeats on both trips, the last one bringing an end to their title hopes.

The Derry boss knows how difficult a place Sligo can be to get points:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/SAT-HIGGINS-CLIP1.wav

Patrick McEleney and Mark Connolly have been working with the physio this week with the management set to make a call on both closer to matchday while Sadou Diallo remains sidelined.