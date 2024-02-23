Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Higgins well aware of how difficult a trip to Sligo can be

Derry City will be looking to build on last weekend’s opening night win over Drogheda when they head to the Showgrounds this Saturday evening to take on Sligo Rovers (KO 7.45)

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side found the Bit o’ Red a tough nut to crack in 2023 and were on the wrong end of 1-0 defeats on both trips, the last one bringing an end to their title hopes.

The Derry boss knows how difficult a place Sligo can be to get points:

Patrick McEleney and Mark Connolly have been working with the physio this week with the management set to make a call on both closer to matchday while Sadou Diallo remains sidelined.

Derry have won their opening two games of the season, on just five occasions in the past 25 years, Higgins wants to change that stat on Saturday:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following crash in Newtowncunningham

23 February 2024
IMG-20240223-WA0025
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein select third local election candidate for Donegal LEA

23 February 2024
angrianangate
News, Top Stories

OPW confirms Grianan of Aileach will open during daylight hours

23 February 2024
peader
News, Top Stories

Peadar Tóibín to contest EU elections as Midlands NW representative

23 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following crash in Newtowncunningham

23 February 2024
IMG-20240223-WA0025
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein select third local election candidate for Donegal LEA

23 February 2024
angrianangate
News, Top Stories

OPW confirms Grianan of Aileach will open during daylight hours

23 February 2024
peader
News, Top Stories

Peadar Tóibín to contest EU elections as Midlands NW representative

23 February 2024
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €60m announced to support victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence

23 February 2024
Asylum Seeker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 1,000 asylum seekers without accommodation in Ireland

23 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube