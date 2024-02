A 29 year old man has been charged in relation to three burglaries in the Strathfoyle area of Derry, and also an aggravated burglary in the Collon Lane area.

The 29 year old, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been charged with a number of offences, including four counts of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.