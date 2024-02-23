Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ní Raghallaigh quits as chair of RTE board

Siún Ní Raghallaigh has quit as Chair of the RTE Board.

Her resignation late last night came after Media Minister Catherine Martin said on Prime Tome last night that Ms. Ní Raghallaigh had ‘misinformed’ her twice this week in relation to RTE exit packages.

The former Chair said she had not made an ‘intentional misrepresentation’, but it was clear the Minister no longer had confidence in her.

The RTE Director General Kevin Bakhurst described her as ‘an excellent Chair’, who would be sorely missed.

Labour Leader Ivana Bacik says Minister Catherine Martin now has serious questions to answer……………

