Number of adults homeless in NW up 10%

There’s a new record for the numbers of people living in emergency accommodation.

State figures show there were 13,531 people registered as homeless last month.

Figures released by the Department of Housing today show there was a 10% increase in the number of adults homeless in the North West last month. 157 adults were homeless, 61 of them in Donegal.

103 of those homeless were male and 54 female.

There has however, been a slight drop in the number of children seeking emergency accommodation in the North West. 21 families, including 49 children, were homeless.

While the number of families has increased from 19 in December, the number of children without a home is down 1.

Earlier this week, Donegal County Council heard that over 50 adults and 13 children were availing of homeless support in the county earlier this month.