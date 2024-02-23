Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Number of adults homeless in NW up 10%

There’s a new record for the numbers of people living in emergency accommodation.

State figures show there were 13,531 people registered as homeless last month.

Figures released by the Department of Housing today show there was a 10% increase in the number of adults homeless in the North West last month. 157 adults were homeless, 61 of them in Donegal.

103 of those homeless were male and 54 female.

There has however, been a slight drop in the number of children seeking emergency accommodation in the North West. 21 families, including 49 children, were homeless.

While the number of families has increased from 19 in December, the number of children without a home is down 1.

Earlier this week, Donegal County Council heard that over 50 adults and 13 children were availing of homeless support in the county earlier this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Number of adults homeless in NW up 10%

23 February 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following crash in Newtowncunningham

23 February 2024
IMG-20240223-WA0025
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein select third local election candidate for Donegal LEA

23 February 2024
angrianangate
News, Top Stories

OPW confirms Grianan of Aileach will open during daylight hours

23 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

homeless abuse
News, Top Stories

Number of adults homeless in NW up 10%

23 February 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed following crash in Newtowncunningham

23 February 2024
IMG-20240223-WA0025
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein select third local election candidate for Donegal LEA

23 February 2024
angrianangate
News, Top Stories

OPW confirms Grianan of Aileach will open during daylight hours

23 February 2024
peader
News, Top Stories

Peadar Tóibín to contest EU elections as Midlands NW representative

23 February 2024
Domestic Sexual Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €60m announced to support victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence

23 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube