Over 1,000 asylum seekers without accommodation in Ireland

Over 1,000 asylum seekers are now without any accommodation here, with the majority sleeping in tents on the streets.

The latest figures from the Department of Integration show 1,010 international protection applicants are now without State accommodation.

Since the start of December last year the Government have been unable to accommodate any newly arrived male asylums seekers because of a lack of accommodation.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman says the current situation is really concerning: