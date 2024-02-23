Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rents in Donegal jump over 20%

Rents in the North West at the end of 2023 were 78% higher than at the start of the Covid pandemic.

The latest Daft.ie Rental Price Report reveals that the average rent in Donegal is now €1,154.

The cost of rent in Donegal has jumped just over 20% in the past year.

According to Daft.ie, the average cost of renting a property in the county is €1,154 which is an almost 3% increase on the previous quarter.

Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report says the ongoing increases in rents in Ulster reflect very low availability with only 61 homes available to rent in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan on February 1st.

He says there has been almost no new rental accommodation built outside of Dublin, where acute rental shortages also exist.

A link to the full report is available here

 

