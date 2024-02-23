Sammy Wilson steps down as DUP chief whip at Westminster

Veteran DUP MP Sammy Wilson has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster.
A source within the party’s confirmed he’s left his role.
It is however understood he’ll remain a member of the party’s officer team.
Veteran DUP MP Sammy Wilson has stepped down as his party’s chief whip at Westminster.
A source within the party’s confirmed he’s left his role.
It is however understood he’ll remain a member of the party’s officer team.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland