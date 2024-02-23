Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
St Joseph’s Hospital not suitable as a step down facility without physiotherapy – McCauley

A Donegal GP says the suspension of physiotherapy and occupational therapy at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar will have a serious knock on effect across the whole of Donegal, and in particular on Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s emerged earlier this week that physio and OT services at the hospital are being suspended to facilitate fire regulation and other primary care services upgrade works.

Patients instead will have to travel to other facilities in the county.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr Dennis McCauley said the St Joseph’s facility gets 100 referrals a week, and already has a long waiting list.

He told Greg Hughes it seems the HSE hasn’t thought this decision through, particularly in terms of the impact on its status as a step down facility……….

