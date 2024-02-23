Stormont must be a ‘champion of the North West’ – O’Neill

The North’s First Minister says Stormont must be seen as a champion of the North West.

Answering questions in the Assembly this week from Foyle MLAs Sinead McLaughlin and Padraig Delargey, Michelle O’Neill stressed the importance of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership, which is jointly led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

Ms O’Neill stressed the importance of educational cooperation and the expansion of the Magee Campus in Derry, and said there are exciting times ahead for the region………….