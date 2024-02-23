Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Teenager dies in N17 crash in Co Sligo

A teenager has died in a road collision in County Sligo.

He was killed in a single car crash on the N17.

The man in his late teens was driving an SUV which veered off the road on the N17 at Ballinacarrow, shortly after a quarter past 8 last night.

He sustained serious injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

His passenger, an adult man, was assessed by emergency services personnel but didn’t need immediate hospital treatment.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

