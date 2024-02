Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town are through to the All-Ireland Schools Senior B Final after defeating Dunmore Community School from Galway at Kent Park in Sligo.

At half time, Abbey Vocational School led by 1-9 to 0-6.

A strong second half performance saw them end up winners on a final score of 2-17 to 1-13.

The Abbey goals came from Conor McCahill and Jonathan O’Driscoll.

They are now through to the decider which is scheduled to take place at Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day.