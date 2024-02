Abbey VS, Donegal Town, are through to the All-Ireland Schools Senior B Gaelic Football Final and will now meet Ashbourne Community School of Meath in the decider next month.

The Donegal Town school defeated Dunmore Community School of Galway by 2-17 to 1-13 in their semi-final in Sligo.

On Saturday Sport, Abbey VS manager Stuart McFadden spoke with Chris Ashmore.