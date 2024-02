Oisin Orr and Spirit Dancer were back in the winners enclosure on Saturday in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

The Donegal Jockey rode brilliantly to take the 2 million dollar Howden Neom Turf Cup.

It’s another major win for Orr on-board the Sir Alex Ferguson owned, Richard Fahy trained horse.

In November of 2023, Oisin rode Spirit Dancer to success in the 1 million dollar Bahrain Trophy.