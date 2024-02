Donegal boss Jim McGuinness has made one change to his starting side ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

The top of the table clash will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 3pm throw in.

St Eunans Shane O’Donnell returns having missed the win over Fermanagh. His club mate Ciaran Moore drops out of the 15.