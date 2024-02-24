Donegal Saturday League round-up

In Saturday’s Donegal League games, Oldtown Celtic remain as Division One leaders where they stand ten points ahead of Keadue Rovers.
They were held to a draw by Kildrum Tigers as it finished up with two goals apiece.
Results.
|Saturday 24th February, 2024
|Glencar Inn Saturday D1
|Cappry Rovers
|0
|vs
|2
|Arranmore United
|Kildrum Tigers
|2
|vs
|2
|Oldtown Celtic
|Strand Rovers
|1
|vs
|4
|Keadue Rovers
|Old Orchard Saturday D2
|Ballybofey United
|3
|vs
|4
|Drumoghill Res
|Cranford FC Reserves
|3
|vs
|6
|Gweedore United Res