In the Irish League Championship, Institute defeated Newington on a score line of 2 -0.

Michael Harris, the former Finn Harps player, put ‘Stute ahead on 20 minutes.

The second goal came from Mikhail Kennedy in the 89th minute.

Institute sit on fourth spot of the table.

Meanwhile, struggling Dergview got a morale boosting win as they won 2-1 away to bottom of the table Knockbreda.

This was Dergview’s first win of the League Championship after four defeats and a draw.