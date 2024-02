The Glenshane Road will close tomorrow as officers from the Police’s Collision Investigation Unit return to the scene of a fatal crash.

Testing of the scene of the two vehicle collision on Thursday July 7th 2022 at Drumahoe will be carried out.

The route will be close from its junctions with the Drumahoe Road and Ardmore Road, from 9am to 1pm.

Diversions will be in place.

Local residents are advised that they will have full access to their homes.