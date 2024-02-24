Hurling: Tyrone and Donegal managers’ reaction

In the Allianz National League Division 2B, Donegal finished with a draw in Healy Park against Tyrone.
The game finished on a score line of 1-17 to 20 points.
Donegal’s Gerard Gilmore scored 9 points.
Manager Michael McCann spoke with Francis Mooney after the game…
Tyrone came back from one point behind at half time to claim a draw.
Tyrone’s Seamus Sweeney, netted the goal and Aidy Kelly scored the equaliser in stoppage time to give The Red Hand side a share of the spoils .
Francis Mooney also caught up with manager Stephan McGarry…