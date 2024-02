Mona McSharry became the second woman ever to swim a 100-metre breaststroke in under 56 seconds last night.

The Sligo native was competing for Tennessee University in an intervarsity medley relay in Alabama.

The athlete formerly attended Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon.

McSharry came 5th in the 100-metre breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha last week.