Planning Permission has been approved for a major extension and refurbishment of the Donegal Hospice.

The development will see the construction of four new apartments at the facility at Knocknamona, Letterkenny which will accommodate patients and families.

Additional rooms are also being delivered for physiotherapy, occupational therapy and social work services.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says the moving forward of the project is a testament to the faultless work of the hospice: