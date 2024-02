Scoil Mhuire Buncrana are through to the All-Ireland Senior Schools D Football Final after a fine 2-10 to 2-7 victory over St Cuan’s of Caslteblakney in Galway at Shamrock Park in Roslea.

The Inishowen side had to work hard to book their passage into the final and a well contested semi-final.

Dylan Mulholland scored 0-6 for the winners, with Donal O’Brien and Conor Graham getting 1-1 each. Sean McLaughlin contributed 0-2.