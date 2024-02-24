Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Series of meetings being hosted by DCSDC to develop plan to tackle poverty

A series of meetings is being held in Derry and Strabane to reduce poverty levels.

The meetings will form part of a proactive role being undertaken by Derry City and Strabane District Council to review the impact of poverty on communities.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is facilitating a series of meetings designed to identify actions that will help provide pathways out of poverty and reduce poverty levels across the Council area.

The Council will use the sessions to review ways of addressing poverty by providing support through the development of an Anti-Poverty Action Plan.

The first public meeting will take place on Friday 1st March in the Main Hall, Guildhall from 10.00am to 12 noon and will feature a number of speakers.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Patricia Logue is encouraging the public to attend the meeting.

