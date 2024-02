Donegal hurlers drew withTyrone at Healy Park in round three of the Allianz National League Division 2B.

The score at half time was 12 points to 11 points in favour of Donegal.

Mickey Mc Cann’s side held onto to that one point lead until the dying minutes of stoppage time when Aidy Kelly hit the equaliser for Tyrone.

Donegal’s Gerard Gilmore had a superb game as the former Tyrone man scored nine points.

If finished Tyrone 1-17, Donegal 0-20.

Francis Mooney has the full report…