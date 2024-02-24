Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Simon says failure to supply more housing is at the root of the homelessness crisis

There’s been a 15 per cent increase in the number of people living in emergency accommodation.

The Simon Communities of Ireland group is expressing dismay there was a record of over 13 and a half thousand homeless people in January.

This includes over 4,000 children – a rise of 17 per cent in the year.

The rise in the North West was 10%, with 157 adults homeless, 61 of them in Donegal.

There’s been a slight drop in the number of children seeking emergency accommodation in the region with 21 families, including 49 children, registered as homeless.

Simon Communities Executive Director, Wayne Stanley says the Government has failed to boost housing supply……………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon says failure to supply more housing is at the root of the homelessness crisis

24 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Armagh faces extradition to Spain in connection with murder enquiry

24 February 2024
st joseph's large
News, Top Stories

HSE says physiotherapy will still be available in St Joseph’s Hospital for in-patients

24 February 2024
poverty
News, Top Stories

Series of meetings being hosted by DCSDC to develop plan to tackle poverty

24 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon says failure to supply more housing is at the root of the homelessness crisis

24 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Armagh faces extradition to Spain in connection with murder enquiry

24 February 2024
st joseph's large
News, Top Stories

HSE says physiotherapy will still be available in St Joseph’s Hospital for in-patients

24 February 2024
poverty
News, Top Stories

Series of meetings being hosted by DCSDC to develop plan to tackle poverty

24 February 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Glenshane Road to close as investigators return to scene of fatal crash

24 February 2024
Donegal Hospice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission approved for major extension of Donegal Hospice

24 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube