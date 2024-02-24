Simon says failure to supply more housing is at the root of the homelessness crisis

There’s been a 15 per cent increase in the number of people living in emergency accommodation.

The Simon Communities of Ireland group is expressing dismay there was a record of over 13 and a half thousand homeless people in January.

This includes over 4,000 children – a rise of 17 per cent in the year.

The rise in the North West was 10%, with 157 adults homeless, 61 of them in Donegal.

There’s been a slight drop in the number of children seeking emergency accommodation in the region with 21 families, including 49 children, registered as homeless.

Simon Communities Executive Director, Wayne Stanley says the Government has failed to boost housing supply……………..